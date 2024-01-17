Global Land Survey Equipment Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 9,772 Million 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.4%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Straits Research,“The global land survey equipment market size was valued at USD 5,949 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 9,772 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.” The market for land surveying equipment is driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing nations, where smart cities are being built.

New York, United States, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using mathematics, advanced technology, and specialized equipment, surveying and land include measuring and mapping the surrounding environment. Almost everything on land, in the air, and at the bottom of the ocean is measured by surveyors. To preserve order in the physical world, most users rely on surveying. Land survey equipment, such as GNSS systems, total stations and theodolites, levels, 3D laser, and laser scanners, and unmanned aerial vehicles, is utilized in several industries, including construction, oil and gas, agriculture, mining, and disaster management, for inspection and monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points. The worldwide use of drones for photography and cinematography has increased. Computers and intelligent devices can remotely manage them. They are predominantly used for surveying and surveillance in the commercial and military sectors.

The market for land survey equipment is propelled by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries where smart cities are being constructed. Land surveying is a significant factor in these cities' initial stages of development. Before its design and construction, surveying and inspection services would be necessary. Consequently, this aspect will serve as a growth driver for the land survey equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, due to its software's simultaneous data processing, land surveying equipment saves a significant deal of time throughout its application process and yields accurate findings. However, many small enterprises offer rental and leasing services for land equipment, prohibiting direct end-users from acquiring their equipment. In addition, the market for land survey equipment requires skilled workers and technical knowledge of the equipment's functioning and software. However, there are few such professional operators available.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

The Development of Smart Cities and Increased Drone Usage to Drive the Global Land Survey Equipment Market

The growing urban population necessitates the planning and constructing cities with efficient administrative structures. The residents of a city must have access to water, energy, sanitation, and other necessities. As a result, a significant deal of consideration and planning has been committed to the building of new smart cities throughout the world. Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Tokyo are projected to have smart cities, among others. In addition, almost one hundred Indian cities have been selected for transformation into smart cities. This strategy must evaluate and monitor land in and around cities where population growth is anticipated. Total stations & theodolites, 3D lasers, and levels are projected to facilitate land measurement and the planning of construction of roads, buildings, and other infrastructures. As a result, the emphasis on smart city development is predicted to fuel the land survey equipment market over the forecast period.

Computers and mobile devices are utilized for remote drone control. They are outfitted with cameras and other devices that capture images and transport data to a computer. Drones are used for construction monitoring, surveying, inspection, aerial photography, thermal sensors, geographical mapping, transportation, crop management, and crisis management. The usage of drones for land surveying has increased rapidly due to these advantages. In addition, drones measure vast areas without a human observer. GIS and 3D cameras generate more precise surveying information in the mining and agriculture industries. In recent years, significant firms have produced an enormous variety of specialized drones due to the increasing demand for drones in research and commercial applications. This boosts the land survey equipment market.

Advancements in the Data Management System to Create Global Land Survey Equipment Market Opportunities

Recording and compiling the survey results for future use has made data management essential. For instance, the town planning committee can plan roads and structures while proposing an extension plan for the towns using data from survey lands in and around the cities. In addition, surveillance data collected at mine sites can be leveraged for production monitoring and planning. Similarly, the agriculture industry requires data management to verify crop health, pesticide application, and other harvesting methods. In addition, numerous new data compilation and storage programs are being developed. Consequently, it is projected that the modernization of data management systems will fuel the market for land survey equipment and generate opportunities throughout the projection period.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. China, India, and South Korea are among the rapidly urbanizing and industrializing nations. Multiple new construction projects are currently in progress. One hundred smart cities are anticipated to be built in India by 2025. Similarly, China intends to complete 12 smart cities by 2023. In addition, defense companies utilize drones and GNSS systems extensively. In addition, the mining industry employs total stations and 3D lasers for monitoring and inspection purposes. These initiatives will likely fuel the land survey equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

North America will expand at a CAGR of 6%, during the forecast period. The commercial and military sectors drive the majority of surveying equipment demand. Land surveying equipment in the United States is mainly used for defense and mining. However, the majority of land surveying technology is used to survey urban land for improved urban planning. Agriculture and disaster management are two more areas that employ land surveying technology for evaluation, monitoring, point layout, and calculation. In addition, the use of drones for surveying and monitoring in the mining and defense industries has increased significantly.

Key Highlights



Based on the product, the GNNS systems section will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and hold the largest market share.

Based on industry, the construction section will expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and hold the largest market share.

Based on application, the inspection & monitoring section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 6% and hold the largest share. Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Competitive Players in the Market



Hexagon

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Limited

Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation Trimble Inc.

Market News

In 2022, Hexagon announced the release of the brand-new, next-generation Leica BLK360, which significantly increases reality capture by meeting two of the most sought-after requirements: speed and efficiency.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product



GNSS

Total Station & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser / Laser Scanners

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Others

By Industry



Construction

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Disaster Management Others

By Application



Inspection & Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations Layout Points



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter