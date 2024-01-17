Sony/Orchard/Clinetel Nashville Recording Artist, Chris Chitsey, Debuts In The Top 40 Euro Charts With Latest Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Chitsey's second single, "Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy"

"Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy" debuts at #35 on the Euro Indie Network Top 100 Chart

- Garth Thomas, The Hollywood InsiderNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sony|Orchard|Clinetel Nashville recording artist, Chris Chitsey, debuts his new worldwide single, "Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy" at number 35 this week on the Euro Indie Network Top 100 chart. Chitsey has teamed-up with a true American Icon to kick off 2024. With a knock-out video, filmed at the Jack Daniel distillery, in Lynchburg, TN, the January single release of "Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy", promises to be Chitsey's best work yet. Songwriters Rob Martin & Frank Maroney, who garnered significant praise for Chitsey's last release, "Last Time I Saw You", landed Chris his seventh #1 single this past November.Chitsey has received rave reviews on his latest release. Garth Thomas of The Hollywood Insider said, "I was blown away by how spellbound I became when analyzing the depth of the lead vocal, and particularly how well it holds the attention of the listener from start to finish. If there's any artist that I've come across who's on the verge of turning a corner before the bulk of his peers, I think it would be Chris Chitsey."Native Texan, Chris Chitsey, made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the early 2000's. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chris as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim.Rooted in the smooth Texas country style, Chris began his music career , as a high schooler, on the stage of his father's Bar-B-Q restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Austin, TX. Raised on a steady diet of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley & Alan Jackson, Chris' future had taken shape.After becoming the main attraction in Central Texas throughout his college years, Chris inked his first record deal two years into his college career at Southwest Texas State University. His self-titled debut album had three songs hit the top spot, including "At A Time Like This", "John Wayne Rides Again" and "With A Body Like That", which held 18 weeks on the CMT and GAC Top 10 Countdowns. Chris completed his undergraduate degree and went on to earn a master's degree, all while maintaining his focus on his music career.Chris' journey in the country music business has been a true testament to his talent, persistence and dedication he brings to the table. His star power, world-class voice and imposing personality have brought him the national acclaim that country music fans knew was coming since the beginning. His skill as a commanding and confident entertainer is apparent every time he takes the stage, carrying fans on one of music's most enjoyable journeys. His versatility is evident in the wide range of singles he has released.Chris is a dreamer and his highly touted success is more than he ever could have envisioned. After many years of working the road, Chris charted his fourth #1 single,“Lonely In Tucson,” in February of 2015 on the New Music Weekly Country America Chart. He followed that with two more #1's,“Superstitious Heart” & “Just Don't Know It Yet.”Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It's that kind of dedicated work ethic, combined with God-given talent, that has made Chris Chitsey a timeless success. You will find the entire Chris Chitsey single collection wherever you download/stream your music.For more information and EPK, please visit:ChrisChitseyMusiclinktr/chrischitseyManagement & Business DevelopmentJanie West | (615) 419.4272 | ...D. Scott Miller | (615) 351.6549 | ...Radio / Video Promotion TEAMAlan Young | (702) 998.6441 | ...Thornton Cline | (615) 573.4880 | ...Rhonda Wrench | (904) 217.2849 | ...Stephen Wrench | ...Graham Sclater | ...Rive Video | (908) 601.1409 | ...

