U.S. HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE LEADER, GENH2, SPONSORS KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX 3K SPACE RACE

- Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 , an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today it is a sponsor of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex 3K Space Race, an annual event benefitting United Way of Brevard County, taking place tomorrow, January 19, 2024. The event will take place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SR 405, Kennedy Space Center, FL, and take participants through a tour of its historic Rocket Garden featuring nine authentic rockets, the booster stack that graces the entryway to Space Shuttle Atlantis®, and Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®. This is the third year that GenH2 will be a sponsor of the race. The company's headquarters is located in Titusville.Winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut. Immediately following the race there will be an after-race party serving refreshments for participants and their guests. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Brevard County.“We are proud to partner with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Race for the third consecutive year,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2.“As a Titusville and Space Coast-based company, it's important to support the community, specifically the United Way of Brevard County.”About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at

