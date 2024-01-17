Virtuous Circle Counselling Announces South Edmonton Clinic, Highlighting Couples Counselling Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New South Edmonton clinic by Virtuous Circle Counselling specializes in couples therapy, focusing on relationship health and modern psychological practices.

Edmonton, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuous Circle Counselling is expanding its mental health support services with the opening of a new clinic in South Edmonton. This facility is dedicated to providing specialized Edmonton Couples Counselling , in response to the increasing demand for relationship-focused mental health care.

The new South Edmonton clinic addresses a variety of relationship challenges, including but not limited to communication barriers, conflict resolution, emotional disconnection, and navigating significant life transitions. The clinic's approach is individualized, adapting to the unique dynamics of each relationship. The clinic's strategies are guided by continuous research and developments in relationship psychology.

Equipped with modern resources and designed to foster a conducive environment for therapy, the facility offers a range of therapeutic techniques. Among these are Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy, selected for their demonstrated effectiveness in enhancing understanding of interpersonal dynamics and promoting positive changes in relationships.

The professional team at the clinic includes registered therapists and counsellors with expertise in couples counselling. Their focus is on providing support to couples through various relationship stages, assisting in strengthening communication, resolving conflicts, and improving overall relationship health.

In understanding the evolving nature of relationships and the complexities they present in modern society, Virtuous Circle Counselling ensures that its therapeutic approaches are adaptable and relevant. The goal of these services extends beyond conflict resolution, aiming to fortify the foundations of strong, enduring relationships, fostering resilience and mutual understanding among couples.

Virtuous Circle Counselling's new clinic in South Edmonton signifies more than just geographical expansion; it represents a commitment to enhancing the well-being of the community. By addressing the needs of romantic partnerships and family dynamics, the clinic contributes significantly to the broader emotional and psychological health of individuals and families in the area with its Couples Counselling Edmonton .

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of counselling services, extending its support to individuals and families. These services encompass a variety of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and anger management. The holistic approach taken by Virtuous Circle Counselling ensures that each client receives care that is empathetic, personalized, and conducive to their overall mental wellness.

Located in Edmonton, Virtuous Circle Counselling is a reputable provider of professional counselling and therapy services. The clinic specializes in a diverse array of therapeutic modalities, addressing individual, couples, and family counselling needs. With its commitment to creating a secure and nurturing environment, Virtuous Circle Counselling guides its clients towards improved well-being, fostering personal growth and stronger community relationships.

