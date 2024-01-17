Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size Worth USD 24.76 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size was USD 12.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disease, rising adoption of Intravenous immunoglobulin treatment and rapid technological advancement in therapy are key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing investment in healthcare industry is contributing significantly to the market growth. The intravenous immunoglobulin market has grown rapidly, driven by the goal of treating and preventing a wide range of immune disorders. immunoglobulin is a type of protein that is found in the blood.

One of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market is increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders. There are two types of immunodeficiency disease such as primary immunodeficiency and secondary immunodeficiency. The most prevalent secondary immunodeficiency is the one caused by HIV and causes the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, which prevalence varies globally. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there are 39 million Individuals living with HIV, 1.3 million individuals acquiring HIV and 630,000 individuals, 84000 children died of HIV related cause. There 20 million women,17.4 million men and 1.5 million children living with HIV. While the prevalence of immunodeficiency disease varies by age and diagnosis, people of all ages everywhere around the world are affected.

A key market trend which is expected to boost revenue growth of this market is rapid technological advancements in therapy. A number of new technologies are developing to be included in immunoglobulin market including Nanoparticle-based IVIG, genetically engineered IVIG, IVIG with reduced viscosity, Plant-derived IVIG, VIG with antimicrobial properties enabling the development of more targeted, personalized, and effective treatments.

Leading companies are also launching products, which is contributing significantly to revenue growth of this market. For instance, on 14 November 2022, Biotest Ag announced approval for new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo (IgG Next Generation). The sugar-free ready-to-use solution is approved for replacement therapy in primary antibody deficiency syndromes and secondary immune deficiency, as well as for immunomodulation in autoimmune diseases such as ITP, GBS, CIDP, MMN and Kawasaki's disease. This product showcases Biotest Ag dedication to provide immune deficiency disease patients with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve the highest standards of patient care without the need for additional instrumentation.

One of the significant challenges hindering revenue growth of the IVIG market is the high cost of therapy. Despite an increasing number of people with immunodeficiency diseases such as HIV, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, the high cost of IVIG therapy limits its use. This is especially applicable in low- and middle-income countries, where reimbursement policies for IVIG therapy are often limited. Rising demand for IVIG therapy and a captive market have allowed drug manufacturers to consistently raise prices, placing a significant financial burden on individuals and healthcare systems. These factors are restraining revenue growth of the global IVIG market.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is segmented into IgA, IgM, IgG, IgE, IgD. Among these, the IgG type segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. IgG is a type of antibody, as well as a protein that the body produces to fight off infection. IgG is used for an effective treatment for some autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. According to National Stem Cell foundation, there are nearly 4% of the world's population is affected by one of more than 80 different autoimmune diseases, the most common of which include type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Crohn's disease, psoriasis.

Route of administration Insights:

On the basis of route of administration, the global intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into intravenous and subcutaneous. Intravenous segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2022. IVIG administered intravenously exhibits high bioavailability, meaning that a significant portion of the administered antibodies are absorbed into the bloodstream and reach the target sites. This ensures that patients receive the intended therapeutic dose, maximizing treatment efficacy. This further reinforces the dominance of the IV route in the IVIG market. This administration has demonstrated superior efficacy in treating various severe and life-threatening conditions, including Kawasaki disease, primary immune deficiencies, and autoimmune neuropathies.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2022. Increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases is major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and prevention the rate of new HIV infections in the United States was 11.5 per 100,000 Individuals in 2021. In that year, 36,136 Individuals received an HIV diagnosis in the United States. In addition, growing key strategic initiatives as well as partnerships between major market companies is developing revenue growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market in this region.

Europe accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2022. Increasing prevalence of auto immune illness and primary immunodeficiency disease are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. According to the European center for disease control and prevention, there are more than 2.3 million individuals affected by HIV and nearly 107 000 people were diagnosed with HIV in the European region in 2022, including around 17 000 in the EU and eastern Europe. From this scenario the demand for intravenous immunoglobulin market is expected to rise more as individuals seek advanced and personalized Immunoglobulin therapy options.

