CISO Global To Present At The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, announced today that David Jemmett, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.
The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from January 16-19, 2024.
Event: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Presentation Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 12:45 pm ET
Jemmett will be available for one-on-one meetings on Friday. Please contact a Needham representative to schedule.
To register for the conference, click here .
NOTE: The CISO Global presentation will be available following the conference for attendees at
About Needham Growth Conference
The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference will feature public and private company presentations and fireside chats, thematic panels, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. This event will consist of both in-person and virtual days. For more information, visit here .
About CISO Global
CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn , X, or at .
Contacts:
Media Inquiries:
Janet Brumfield
Ideal PR+ for CISO Global
614.582.9636
...
Investor Inquiries & Scheduling:
Hilary --,...
