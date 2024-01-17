AISF Legislator Naushad Siddique Slams Mamata's Rally Call On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) After Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking postponement of the Trinamool Congress' proposed "Harmony Rally" on January 22, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) legislator in the Assembly, Naushad Siddique also opposed the call for the rally that coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"By giving a call for the said rally on January 22, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is just making an attempt to instigate tension. I request both the minority community members and those representing the civil society not to get trapped in it," Siddique told the mediapersons.

His comments came just a few hours after Suvendu Adhikari filed a petition at Calcutta High Court seeking its intervention into the postponement of the "Harmony Rally" call by the ruling Trinamool Congress on the day of Ram Mandir inauguration.

In his petition, Adhikari has also sought the court's intervention in ensuring the deployment of central armed police forces in different corners of the state on January 22 to ensure maintenance of the law and order situation.

Commenting on the proposed rally, which according to the Chief Minister, is aimed at spreading the message of unity among different religions, the AISF legislator questioned the justification of organising the rally on that specific date.

"Let it be the day after... on January 23. I will personally walk in the proposed 'Harmony rally' with the Chief Minister. But it should be surely not on January 22. The call for the rally has actually given the BJP a scope to do politics on the issue," Siddique said.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement about organising the "Harmony Rally" in Kolkata on January 22 that the aim of the rally is to spread the message of unity among all religions.

"The 'Harmony Rally' is not a counter to any other event. I have great respect for the monks and saints. I always listen to them. We are organising the rally to spread the message of unity of all religions, since the next day is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

