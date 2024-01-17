BEST VERSION MEDIA HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024: A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media has been named a winner of

Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 . Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a

company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Best Version Media

has experienced unparalleled growth and success by offering print and digital advertising solutions that connect local businesses to customers. With over 1,200 magazines currently in print, BVM continues to proudly serve local communities by bringing people together with positive, family-friendly content each month. This is the second year in a row BVM has won this prestigious award.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023.



To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr/BPTWSMB .



About Best Version Media

BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Visit to learn more about what we do.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor

is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to

Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations.



SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC