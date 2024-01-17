Expanding Our Scope: Working Forest Carbon Blueprint Unveils Comprehensive Strategy For Carbon Management And Sustainable Forestry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Washington Forest Protection Association (WFPA) proudly announces the Working Forest Carbon Blueprint website launch. This comprehensive resource extends beyond the use of wood in construction to encompass a broader range of carbon forestry issues. This initiative represents a collaborative effort among industry leaders, including the Washington Farm Forestry Association, Washington Friends of Farms & Forests, American Forest Resource Council, Washington Contract Loggers Association, American Wood Council, and WFPA.

The WAForestCarbon website details strategies for increasing carbon capture through active forest management and the use of wood products. It aims to support Washington State's ambitious goals of reducing net carbon emissions by 95 percent by 2050, emphasizing the role of healthy, growing trees in removing carbon from the atmosphere and preventing catastrophic wildfires.

"Through the Working Forest Carbon Blueprint, the forest sector is working together to provide state policymakers with real and effective solutions for combatting climate change, said

Travis Joseph, President, American Forest Resource Council. "These solutions include actively managing Washington's state trust lands, which is essential to maintaining the state's position as a global leader in the manufacture of green and renewable building materials while maintaining healthy, resilient forests."

Jason Spadaro, Executive Director, Washington Forest Protection Association highlights the importance of this initiative: "Our forests are not just about timber; they are vital ecosystems that play a crucial role in carbon sequestration and climate mitigation. Through sustainable forest management, we can enhance forest health, increase carbon storage in wood products, and contribute significantly to Washington's climate goals."

"Our forests are remarkable, resilient, and fully capable of providing for human needs at all scales and in all ways," stated

Elaine Oneil,

Executive Director, Washington Farm Forestry Association. "When we remember that people are also a part of this system, and not apart from it, durable solutions will emerge – for the climate, the community, and the forests." To learn more about why forests and wood products are a critical part of the climate mitigation strategy, listen here.

The website explores various aspects of carbon forestry, including the carbon sequestration capacity of different forest types, the role of forest health in mitigating climate change, and the benefits of using wood as a sustainable building material. It also addresses the challenges posed by compromised forest health and land conversion, offering insights into how balanced, sustainable forest policies can support both environmental and economic objectives.

"US wood products rely primarily on bioenergy. Over 70% of US wood products mills get their energy from waste biomass from the milling processes. US wood products are very low in embodied carbon compared to other structural building materials. Globally, the embodied carbon of building and construction materials accounts for 11% of global CO2 emissions," said Rachael Jamison, Vice President, Markets & Sustainability, American Wood Council. "Wood innovation with Cross Laminated Timber and engineered wood products CAN SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the carbon footprint of buildings and continues to store carbon for the building's service life."

"The Washington Contract Loggers Association, Inc. has served individuals and businesses involved in the Pacific Northwest timber industry for over 50 years, offering a wide range of services from insurance programs to education and safety programs," remarked Jerry Bonagofsky, Chief Executive Officer, Washington Contract Loggers Association. "Our focus on the economic and safety aspects of logging emphasizes the importance of the timber industry in providing jobs and supporting rural economies."

"We work for greater public understanding of the challenges faced by producers of food and fiber," said

Ben Buchholz, Executive Director, Washington Friends of Farms & Forests. "Our membership includes farmers, timber producers, nursery owners, landscapers, and others who promote the responsible stewardship of Washington's land, air, and water."

The Working Forest Carbon Blueprint is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision among Washington's forestry and wood products industries. It serves as a guide for policymakers, community leaders, and the public to understand and support the vital role of working forests in our state's environmental and economic future.

About the Washington Forest Protection Association

The Washington Forest Protection Association (WFPA) represents private forest landowners growing and harvesting trees on about 4 million acres in Washington State. Members of the 115-year-old association are large and small companies, individuals, and families who practice sustainable forestry in Washington's private forests.

About the American Forest Resource Council

The American Wood Council (AWC) is the voice of North American wood products manufacturing, an industry that provides over 450,000 men and women in the United States with family-wage jobs. AWC represents 86 percent of the structural wood products industry, and members make products that are essential to everyday life from a renewable resource that absorbs and sequesters carbon. Staff experts develop state-of-the-art engineering data, technology, and standards for wood products to assure their safe and efficient design, as well as provide information on wood design, green building, and environmental regulations. AWC also advocates for balanced government policies that affect wood products.

About the American Wood Council

The American Wood Council is committed to ensuring a resilient, safe, and sustainable built environment. They advocate for using wood as a low-carbon, renewable climate solution for buildings, emphasizing its role in reducing the carbon footprint compared to more carbon-intensive materials.

About the Washington Farm Forestry Association

The Washington Farm Forestry Association represents stewards of the land, focusing on forest health, sustainability, and innovation. They emphasize the global and local systems of economy and ecology, advocating for the responsible use of forests and their products.

About the Washington Contract Loggers Association

The Washington Contract Loggers Association, Inc. supports the Pacific Northwest timber industry. They focus on the economic and safety aspects of logging, emphasizing the importance of the timber industry in providing jobs and supporting rural economies.

About Washington Friends of Farms & Forests

Washington Friends of Farms & Forests is dedicated to supporting the science that makes agriculture and forestry work. They focus on educating the public and policymakers about responsible land stewardship, emphasizing the importance of conserving healthy lands while cultivating abundant, high-quality food and lumber.

