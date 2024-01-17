Kenmore To Expand US Presence In Strategic Partnership With O'rourke

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) O'Rourke to serve as an exclusive distributor of Kenmore major appliances nationwide

one of America's longest-standing home innovations providers, and O'Rourke Sales Company , a leading independent distributor of appliances, electronics, and other household goods, today announced a partnership to bring Kenmore major appliances to consumer and commercial retailers nationwide. This marks a significant milestone in the Kenmore brand revitalization strategy, stepping the brand into its broadest cumulative distribution network for major appliances in nearly a century of sales.

"Expanding distribution isn't just about the Kenmore name being in more places," said Sri Solur, CEO, Brands, Kenmore. "It's using the Kenmore name to drive mutual growth strategies. O'Rourke represents an incredible network of independent, national, and regional retailers, rent-to-own stores, online marketplaces, and military exchange channels nationwide. This partnership means incremental value for each of us but most importantly, for all our customers."

This partnership focuses on new major appliances, recently announced

by Kenmore. This includes newly released gas and electric ranges, built-in dishwashers, and top mount refrigerators. It will also include side-by-side and French door refrigerators and new top load and front load laundry machines.

With this partnership, O'Rourke secures a long-term, exclusive appointment as a distributor of Kenmore major appliances in the United States. These will be available to its domestic network of customers across all of their sales channels: Retail, Rent-to-Own, E-Commerce, Premiums & Incentives, Hospitality / Builder, and the Military Exchanges.

"We at O'Rourke Sales Company are very excited to team up with Kenmore and look forward to helping revitalize this legacy brand to all of our customers across the country," said Tom Jeffries, Senior Vice President of Sales and Appliances. "With Kenmore's focus on the latest in appliance technologies and product advancements paired with O'Rourke Sales' 59 years of distribution experience and dedicated sales team, we believe Kenmore will once again become a leading household name in the appliance industry in 2024 and beyond."

New Kenmore products will be available at O'Rourke Sales in early 2024.

About Kenmore

Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and more. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment.



About O'Rourke Sales Company

As a leading distributor and fulfillment partner of appliances, electronics, and other household goods, O'Rourke Sales Company has over 50 years of experience providing industry leading customer service and products across the United States.

Through our 6 distribution centers across the nation, we pride ourselves in providing best-in-class customer service and sales support to our partners throughout the independent and national retail, rent-to-own, e-commerce fulfillment, premium & incentives, military exchanges, and hospitality / builder sales channels.

To get started as a Kenmore dealer, contact Tom Jeffries by emailing [email protected] or Todd Steckbeck by emailing [email protected] .

