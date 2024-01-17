SHARE THE LOVE: CELEBRATE VALENTINE's & NATIONAL LOVE YOUR PET DAY WITH THE SWEETEST CHILDREN's BOOK ABOUT LOVE & ANIMAL RESCUE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Readers will fall head over heels this Valentine's Day for "From the Pocket of an Overcoat"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is the month of love as it is a special time to celebrate with a friend, sweetheart, or pet. Whether it is Valentine's Day (February 14) or National Love Your Pet Day (February 20), the perfect gift to celebrate these occasions is just a click away.

The acclaimed children's book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat " (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) written and illustrated by Robert Vincent makes a cherish gift for kids, adults, and animal lovers alike. Available online at Amazon , bn , target , and at the book's website, maxbuckles , as well as select locations (MSRP $17.99 in hardcover), "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" captures the essence of love, compassion, and hope as it explores the adoption journey and humorous antics of Max the cat who ultimately finds a new home and family.

From the Pocket of an Overcoat written and illustrated by R. Vincent

In this masterful storytelling,

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue, and adoption.

Also observed during February, National Love Your Pet Day provides the opportunity for pet-owners to shower extra affection, care, and attention on their beloved furry friends who are close to their hearts. "February is a month dedicated for love and acceptance, which is the epitome of this book," said Vincent. "This delightful story captures the heart of the reader by embracing the instant loveable bond between humans and animals."

Paws down, this fun-to-read children's picture book about Max the cat is an entertaining and engaging read for ages three and up – not to mention adults. A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends . Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to [email protected] with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

