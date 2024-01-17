Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Provides Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management Releases Corporate Roadmap of Revenues and Acquisitions

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the company has released the Company Roadmap of key corporate activities and revenue expectations. Chris Swartz, CEO, states“We are proud to inform our shareholders of our vision for 2024 and beyond since the completion of the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt., LLC. Given that the acquisition included ownership of the California licensed cannabis company with options to purchase additional licenses, we will be moving quickly to expanding the revenues of the Company via our central sales hub for distribution in southern California. Soon, we have strategically planned additional acquisitions and mergers in the licensed cannabis business that should increase 2024 revenues to meet our stated goals of 7 million annually.”



Chris Swartz, CEO, adds,“Moving forward our shareholders can expect regular updates as we complete milestones during this 1st Quarter 2024 that will lead to the significant increases to revenue growth:

1) Acquisition of cannabis licenses for manufacturing and distribution

2) Expand Wellness Division with Hemp and Cannabis Derived Isolates

3) Increased Management and Sales of Licensed Distribution



Mr. Swartz concludes,“We have a sharp vision and plan for the Rodedawg family, and we continue to thank our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. Additionally, we want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company Twitter address is for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is

About Brother BudsTM

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is

Make sure to follow us at

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

...

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at