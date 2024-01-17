EFI And Liberty Utilities New Hampshire Empower Low- To Moderate-Income Households With Energy Efficiency Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy Federation, Inc. is an e-commerce marketplace technology solution provider for utilities.

EFI and Liberty Utilities New Hampshire Unite to Empower Low- to Moderate-Income Households with an Energy Efficiency Program Including a Pop-Up Marketplace

MARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), an e-commerce marketplace technology solution provider for utilities, and Liberty Utilities New Hampshire , join forces to uplift low- to moderate-income households by introducing an innovative energy efficiency program. This effort delivers access to sustainable solutions that positively impact utility bills and foster economic empowerment within the community.

By leveraging EFI's e-commerce marketplace technology solution for utilities and Liberty's dedication to community welfare, this program aims to make a tangible difference for families and individuals facing financial challenges while driving savings across energy efficiency programs.

The program provides low- to moderate-income customers with free energy-saving kits that include bathroom faucet aerators, kitchen faucet aerators, pipe insulation, window/door seal, door sweep, and ENERGY STAR®-certified thermostats. Instructions explaining what is in the kit and a QR code linking to the utility-branded marketplace provide readily available guidance on how to install and use each product. The kit informs customers about additional energy savings products they would be eligible for through a pop-up marketplace dedicated to this customer segment.

Utility marketplaces are highly effective in accelerating energy efficiency awareness and adoption while positively impacting the customer experience and contributing to energy conservation and sustainability efforts. The program with Liberty New Hampshire targeted specific individuals to receive free ENERGY STAR®-certified thermostats and hot-water-saving showerheads, two of the highest DIY energy-saving measures for gas utility customers. The plug-and-play site allowed customers to easily choose their products at no cost, as well as choose to enroll in an additional weatherization program for their homes.

“At EFI, we believe in driving positive change through accessible solutions. Teaming up with Liberty allows us to extend our mission by empowering low- to moderate-income households with the means to reduce energy costs and embrace sustainability,” said Philip Scarbro, VP of Client Solutions, Energy Federation, Inc.

The initiative aims to create a lasting impact by not only lowering utility bills but also fostering sustainability and promoting environmentally conscious practices within low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

About EFI

The Energy Federation, Inc., is a utility technology solution provider that has developed over 170 e-commerce marketplaces for over 150 electric, natural gas, and energy efficiency utilities throughout the United States. EFI's e-commerce solutions have provided over 65 million households and businesses from 45 states access to rebated energy-saving products through a seamless, customized utility marketplace experience. Founded in 1982, EFI has been enhancing utility programs for over 40 years. Visit efi to learn more.

