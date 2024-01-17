Whoa Dough To Showcase Gluten-Free, Allergen-Friendly Chocolate Chip And Sugar Cookie Dough At Winter Fancy Food Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whoa Dough is showcasing its Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough, at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 21-23 at Booth # 3412.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whoa Dough ( ), renowned for its innovative plant-based cookie dough snack bars, will be showcasing its latest creation, ready-to-bake Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough, at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 21-23 at Booth # 3412. Attendees are invited to sample the new cookie dough and meet the team.Whether you savor the classic indulgence of raw cookie dough right out of the bag or prefer the warmth of freshly baked cookies, Whoa Dough's ready-to-bake cookie dough offers the perfect compromise. This sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine cookies in a matter of minutes.Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough offers a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. Both flavors proudly hold certifications as gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher, making them suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, expressed his excitement about the brand's recent expansion into national retailers and the growth of his popular snack line with the addition of ready-to-bake cookie dough."We are truly thrilled about the opportunity to reach a wider audience with our Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough. This expansion into national retailers marks a significant milestone for Whoa Dough. It's a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and wholesome options for everyone," said Goldstein. "By introducing our cookie dough, we're catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance and appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile, and healthier snacks. Whether enjoyed raw or baked, this mouth-watering cookie dough allows snack enthusiasts to enjoy in their preferred way, accommodating different preferences and dietary restrictions, making it an exciting and inclusive addition to the Whoa Dough family."Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is now available online at PlantX and throughout the country at various retailers, including Hy-Vee, Di Bruno Bros. in Philadelphia, Grocery Outlet, Acme Fresh Market, Buehler's, and Giant Eagle's Market District. Additionally, Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough will be available at retailers nationwide starting in March.For more information about Whoa Dough's Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough, plus its entire line of products, please visit .PHOTOS:About Whoa Dough: Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand's newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough, combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa."###Press Contact:Debbie Koke/ Orca Communications USAEmail: ...

