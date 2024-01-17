Columbus Writer Damon Mosley Petitions Target To Carry Book Sole Mates, With Proceeds Going To Reading Is Fundamental

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Writer, philanthropist and producer Damon Mosley is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book Sole Mates, following the adventures of a shy, imaginative six-year-old boy and his favorite sneakers, who may or may not be alive.

Following the success of his previous book Smile For We, a poignant look at stereotypes in America, Mosley decided to combine his love of sneaker culture and passion for pop culture to create a whimsical book for children and children at heart.

Mosley launched a Change campaign this week petitioning retail giant Target. When he was instructed by his doctor to walk 1000 steps a day post hip surgery, Mosley took to walking the aisles of Target daily to accomplish his goal. He ended up writing Sole Mates in the aisles of Target during rest periods. Now Mosley's goal is to have Sole Mates on the shelves of the beloved retailer where the book was born. If successful, Mosley plans to donate a portion of all sales at Target to Reading Is Fundamental, a nonprofit organization connecting children with the joy of reading.

Mosley said“Me writing the book in Target isn't just a feel-good story. It's a do-good story, too. Partnering with Reading Is Fundamental to help close the literacy gap would be a dream come true.”

Mosley's most recent philanthropic effort includes a campaign in 2023 to support Columbus' East High School's Music Program, raising over $40k for new equipment for the band. The band has been a staple of the community for decades, unifying the community by marching through the neighborhood before every home football game.

To learn more, visit wearesolemates. To sign the petition, visit

