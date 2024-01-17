Normavila Unveils Norma Line: A Game-Changing No Personal Guarantee Corporate Credit Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Normavila , a Florida-based fintech company owned by NORMA I LLC, is making waves in the financial technology sector with the introduction of Norma Line. This cutting-edge product, now available in beta mode, introduces a no personal guarantee corporate credit line designed to act as an overdraft cover for debits, with underwriting exclusively linked to clients' banking balances and deposit activities.

Norma Line addresses the financial needs of corporations by providing a credit line of up to $300,000, enabling businesses to efficiently manage their treasury requirements without the burden of personal guarantees. This innovative approach aligns with Normavila's commitment to redefining financial solutions, empowering businesses to navigate their financial landscape with confidence.

Key Features of Norma Line:

No Personal Guarantee: Norma Line offers a unique credit solution without the need for personal guarantees, alleviating financial stress for businesses.

Underwriting Based on Banking Activities: The underwriting process is streamlined and client-friendly, relying solely on banking balances and deposit activities for a fair and transparent assessment.

Overdraft Cover for Debits: Norma Line acts as a reliable overdraft cover, ensuring businesses can meet their financial obligations even in challenging times.

Generous Credit Limits: Businesses can access credit limits of up to $300,000, providing ample flexibility for their treasury management needs.

Normavila's Commitment to Innovation:

Normavila sets itself apart in the fintech landscape by collaborating with FDIC insured banks to offer deposit account products with competitive interest rates, reaching as high as 5%. This strategic partnership enhances the financial stability and credibility of Normavila's offerings.

Furthermore, Normavila prioritizes transparency and security through its partnership with Pershing LLC, a distinguished member of FINRA, NYSE, and SIPC. As a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, Pershing LLC adds an extra layer of credibility, assuring clients of the utmost security and compliance with industry standards.

In a testament to its growth trajectory, Normavila has successfully raised $11 million in its Series A funding round. This significant capital infusion will fuel further innovation and expansion of Normavila's product offerings.

About Normavila:

Normavila, owned by NORMA I LLC, is a Florida-based fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing finance. With a focus on treasury management solutions, Normavila empowers businesses with innovative financial products designed for the modern era.

For more information about Normavila and to experience Norma Line in beta mode, visit normavila

*Note: Normavila reserves the right to modify and improve its products and services. Norma Line is currently available in beta mode, with further enhancements planned based on user feedback and market requirements.*

