New Pet Treats Utilize All-Natural Ingredients To Provide Animals With A Healthy Snack

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heather S. of Cornelius, NC is the creator of Balto's Bites, improved natural pet treats for dogs and cats. The treats offer a way for pets to enjoy a snack without impeding a healthy diet. The fresh, oven-baked treats are made using all-natural ingredients and offer a healthier and tastier snack for pets. The treats are made using bananas, peanut butter (roasted peanuts, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil {rapeseed, cottonseed, soybean}, molasses, salt), flax seed, whole wheat flour, egg, and honey. Pet owners can preheat their oven to 350-degrees prior to baking the treats. The thawed treats are placed on a baking sheet and then baked in the oven for 30-minutes or until golden brown. The treats can be kept fresher longer after baking by being stored in the refrigerator.The natural ingredients are soft to chew and easy to digest, ensuring pets can retain their healthy diet while still getting treats. This product is intended to be fed as a treat and not a meal replacement. Ingredient analysis via a food data and testing lab identified the following components: a crude protein minimum of 18.2%, a crude fat minimum of 14.75%, a crude fiber maximum of 1.5%, a moisture maximum of 35%, and a maximum amount of ash at 1.8%.The market for healthy pet treats is steadily growing, driven by increased awareness among pet owners about the importance of providing high-quality and nutritious food options for their pets. These trends include a focus on providing natural, organic, and minimally processed treats to complement a pet's regular diet. Many pet owners view their pets as members of the family and are willing to invest in premium products. This trend has led to an increased demand for treats with natural ingredients that mirror human food trends, such as grain-free, gluten-free, and organic options. Furthermore, pet food and treat manufacturers are continually innovating to meet consumer demands. This includes introducing new flavors, formulations, and packaging to make all-natural treats more appealing to pet owners. Balto's Bites fit perfectly within this pet treat trend and are set to significantly enhance any manufacturer's current product line.Heather filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Balto's Bites product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Balto's Bites can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

