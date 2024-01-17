Text-To-Speech Market Worth $7.6 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America commands the largest share in the Text-to-Speech industry owing to several key factors. The region is home to a highly developed technological landscape, with a substantial presence of major players in the IT and software industry. The widespread integration of voice-enabled technologies across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics, has spurred the demand for Text-to-Speech solutions. Moreover, the region's early adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies has facilitated the rapid advancement of voice synthesis capabilities. The North American market benefits from a robust infrastructure, high internet penetration, and a tech-savvy consumer base that actively embraces innovative applications of Text-to-Speech technology, contributing to North America's predominant share in the Text-to-Speech market.

Key Players

The Text-to-Speech companies includes major Tier I and II players like Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Amazon, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Baidu Inc. (China) and others. These players have a strong market presence of Text-to-Speech across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

by Component (Microphones, Digital Signal Processors, Software), Microphone Solutions (Single Microphone, Linear Arrays, Circular Arrays), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

Speech and Voice Recognition Market

by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises/Embedded), Technology (Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition), Vertical and Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

by Product (Chatbots, IVA smart speakers), User Interface (Text-based, Text-to-speech based, Automatic Speech Recognition), Industry (Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Human Augmentation Market

Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Wearable (Wristwear, Bodywear, Footwear, Eyewear), AR (Head-mounted display), VR (Head-up display), Biometric (Fingerprint, Face, Iris), Exoskeleton (Powered, Passive), IVA (Chatbot), Functionality - Global Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

by Offering, Technology, Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, Freight Brokerage), End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/text-to-speech-market

Content Source: PressReleases/text-to-speech

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets