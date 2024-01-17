Olympus Earns High Marks In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Olympus Corp. of the Americas earns a 90 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.

, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corp. of the Americas (OCA), a global medical technology company, announced today that it received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI serves as the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. OCA joins more than 1,300 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2023-24 CEI.

Olympus Corp. of the Americas announced that it's been included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index with a score of 90 out of 100.

Continue Reading

"We're honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the second consecutive time on an LGBTQ+ index that continues to raise the bar," said Danielle Gruppo, Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion and HR Compliance for OCA. "This isn't just about a number to us, it is about recognizing the inherent value of every single person who walks through our doors, regardless of how they identify."

"In MedTech, where innovation is everything, we know that diversity of thought and experience is critical to developing solutions that meet the needs of all patients," said OCA President Julien Sauvagnargues. "By creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected, we unlock the full potential of our workforce and drive groundbreaking advancements in healthcare."

Olympus scored top marks for its workforce outreach and protections and increased inclusive culture to include transgender best practices and health care coverage, as well as spousal, partner and family formation benefits. Examples of Olympus' commitment to an inclusive workforce include:



Establishing an Executive

DEI Council as a larger commitment to DEI initiatives with senior management and executive performance measures.

Hosting a listening session led by the OCA president, regarding LGBTQ+ employee and mental health initiatives and anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Engaging teams to participate in our industry

AdvaMed PRIDE Leadership Network, which is also co-chaired by our LGBTQ+ employee resource group co-lead, Compliance Officer Rebecca Rehm.

Actively recruiting applicants on several

LGBTQ+ focused websites.

Developing an engaged employee resource group, focused on influencing policy and change. Instituting mandatory education for all employees, incorporating sexual orientation and gender identity awareness.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion."



The CEI showcases how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The CEI has grown from 319 participants in its first year and now includes 1,384 companies. A record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, offering protections to 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe.



The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for

LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture. Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available on the Human Rights Campaign website .

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to our purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals striving to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" olympusameric .

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas