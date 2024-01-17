AARP The Magazine Announces Winners Of The Annual Movies For Grownups® Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine

has unveiled the winners of the annual Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards

with Killers of the Flower Moon

taking the top honor for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups. Every year, AARP spotlights films and TV content that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and the most talented grownup filmmakers and performances that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience.

"It's been a good year for shows and movies by and for people over 50," says AARP TV and Film Critic Tim Appelo. "Grownup talent and stories are being recognized across the board, and ageism in Hollywood does seem to be gradually eroding, with help from AARP. In 2000, shortly before the Movies for Grownups Awards began, only one of the top ten box office stars was over 50; today, half are."

For more than two decades, AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups has recognized the talent & experience of older actors and filmmakers. AARP continues to champion movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.



To learn more about AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups, visit aarp/moviesforgrownups .

The complete list of the Annual Movies for Grownups

Awards Nominees and Winners:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:



Winner:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominees : Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro,

and Oppenheimer.

Best Actress:

Winner:

Annette Bening

(Nyad)

Nominees:

Annette Bening (Nyad), Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin), Helen Mirren (Golda), and Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind).

.



Best Actor:

Winner : Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Nominees: Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Anthony Hopkins (Freud's Last Session), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actress:



Winner: Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Nominees:

Viola Davis (Air), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Julianne Moore (May December), and Leslie Uggams (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actor:



Winner:

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Nominees:

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best Director:

Winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Nominees : Ben Affleck (Air), Michael Mann (Ferrari), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).



Best Screenwriter:

Winner:

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Nominees: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie), David Hemingson (The Holdovers), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Ensemble:



Winner: The Color Purple

Nominees: American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer,

and Rustin.

Best Actress (TV):

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Actor (TV):

Winner: Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Nominees: Brian Cox (Succession), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series:



Winner: Succession

Nominees : The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession,

and The White Lotus.

Best Reality TV Series:

Winner: The Golden Bachelor

Nominees: The Amazing Race, America's Got Talent, The Golden Bachelor, Jury Duty, and The Voice.



Best Intergenerational Film:



Winner: The Holdovers

Nominees:

American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Holdovers, Leave the World Behind, and Poor Things.

Best Time Capsule:



Winner:

Maestro

Nominees: Ferrari, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Priscilla,

and Rustin.

Best Documentary:



Winner:

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Nominees:

Invisible Beauty, Judy Blume Forever, The Lost Weekend, The Pigeon Tunnel, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Best Foreign Film:



Winner:

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Nominees:

Amerikatsi (Armenia), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), The Taste of Things (France), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , ñol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

