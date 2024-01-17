AARP The Magazine Announces Winners Of The Annual Movies For Grownups® Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine
has unveiled the winners of the annual Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards
with Killers of the Flower Moon
taking the top honor for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups. Every year, AARP spotlights films and TV content that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and the most talented grownup filmmakers and performances that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience.
"It's been a good year for shows and movies by and for people over 50," says AARP TV and Film Critic Tim Appelo. "Grownup talent and stories are being recognized across the board, and ageism in Hollywood does seem to be gradually eroding, with help from AARP. In 2000, shortly before the Movies for Grownups Awards began, only one of the top ten box office stars was over 50; today, half are."
For more than two decades, AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups has recognized the talent & experience of older actors and filmmakers. AARP continues to champion movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.
To learn more about AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups, visit aarp/moviesforgrownups .
The complete list of the Annual Movies for Grownups
Awards Nominees and Winners:
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:
Winner:
Killers of the Flower Moon
Nominees : Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro,
and Oppenheimer.
Winner:
Annette Bening
(Nyad)
Nominees:
Annette Bening (Nyad), Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin), Helen Mirren (Golda), and Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind).
.
Best Actor:
Winner : Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Nominees: Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Anthony Hopkins (Freud's Last Session), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).
Winner: Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Nominees:
Viola Davis (Air), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Julianne Moore (May December), and Leslie Uggams (American Fiction).
Winner:
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Nominees:
Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).
Winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Nominees : Ben Affleck (Air), Michael Mann (Ferrari), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).
Winner:
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Nominees: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie), David Hemingson (The Holdovers), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon).
Winner: The Color Purple
Nominees: American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer,
and Rustin.
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building).
Winner: Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Nominees: Brian Cox (Succession), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), and Henry Winkler (Barry).
Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series:
Winner: Succession
Nominees : The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession,
and The White Lotus.
Winner: The Golden Bachelor
Nominees: The Amazing Race, America's Got Talent, The Golden Bachelor, Jury Duty, and The Voice.
Best Intergenerational Film:
Winner: The Holdovers
Nominees:
American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Holdovers, Leave the World Behind, and Poor Things.
Winner:
Maestro
Nominees: Ferrari, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Priscilla,
and Rustin.
Winner:
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Nominees:
Invisible Beauty, Judy Blume Forever, The Lost Weekend, The Pigeon Tunnel, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.
Winner:
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Nominees:
Amerikatsi (Armenia), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), The Taste of Things (France), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , ñol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.
SOURCE AARP
MENAFN17012024003732001241ID1107733686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.