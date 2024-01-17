Mccormick & Company Named To Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index For 8Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global leader in flavor remains No. 1 in the food products industry for its efforts to transition to low-carbon, renewable energy sources in operations

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC ), a global leader in flavor, today was named the world's 49th most sustainable company and No. 1 in the Food Products industry by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index at the

Davos World Economic Forum. 2024 marks the eighth consecutive year McCormick has been featured on this list. The Company also retained its top position among its food industry peers.

"McCormick is honored to be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights for our actions to transition to low-carbon renewable energy sources, which remain a key priority within our Purpose-led Performance agenda," said Brendan Foley, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "McCormick is committed to growing our business responsibly and has made significant progress in transitioning to renewable energy, including solar, across our global operations. We continue to invest in modern green facilities around the world to deliver energy efficiencies. The work we've completed to date demonstrates our dedication to achieving Net-Zero by 2050, a goal which has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative."

In line with its commitment to Purpose-led Performance , McCormick is focused on delivering industry-leading financial performance while meeting its goals for 2025 and beyond to do what's right for people, communities, and the planet. McCormick's most impactful work includes efforts to improve farmer livelihoods, sustainably source its iconic ingredients, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support global communities where the Company operates.



"Purpose-led Performance underscores everything we do at McCormick, and we are committed to building a sustainable economy for today and the future. Our validated Net-Zero goal drives us to implement a clear roadmap for emissions reductions, and through significant strides in transitioning to renewable energy and investing in green buildings globally, we are making tangible progress towards our ambitious decarbonization objectives," said Michael Okoroafor, Chief Sustainability Officer for McCormick & Company.

Companies ranked on the Corporate Knights' Global

100

Sustainability Index

represent the top echelon in the

world

on sustainability performance. To determine the ranking, the organization analyzes 6,733

companies against

global

industry peers on a suite of

up to 25

quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile.

To learn more about Purpose-led Performance and McCormick's sustainability goals, please view the

2022 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report , which outlines the Company's commitment to delivering top-tier financial performance while doing what's right for people, communities and the planet. For more information about McCormick, please visit our Corporate website .



About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit

or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Global Communications:

Lori Robinson - [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated