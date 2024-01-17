The global orphan drugs market was valued at an estimated $233.9 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach $415.2 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Growth factors include the increased involvement of pharmaceutical companies in developing orphan drugs, the growing number of new approvals and the increased global availability of these drugs.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Favorable Orphan Drug Act and Similar Legislation



Technological Advances in Genomics



Lack of Competition from Generic Drugs



Patent Extensions



Premium Pricing of Orphan Drugs



Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies

Increasing Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Restraints



Lack of Trained Professionals



Vulnerable Target Groups

Regulatory Challenges

Opportunities Huge Product Pipeline of New Orphan Drugs

Orphan drugs have paved the way for the treatment of the many unmet clinical and therapeutic needs of patients with orphan and rare diseases such as Gaucher's disease, Pompe disease, cystic fibrosis, Hunter syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex and chronic myelogenous leukemia. These diseases, which have different global definitions depending on their prevalence in the general population, have gained significant attention since the approval of the 1983 Orphan Drug Act (ODA) in the U.S. and the formation of organizations such as the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) in 1983 and the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) in 1997. These developments have spurred pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Roche, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and Pfizer to invest in and develop orphan and rare disease therapies and drugs.

In contrast to developing drugs for prevalent disorders, creating medications for orphan diseases can be more difficult. Pharmaceutical companies face several fundamental challenges when developing orphan drugs such as a lack of standard comparator drugs, a lack of clear understanding of pathophysiology or natural history, a lack of scientific evidence, and a lack of validated preclinical models. The small patient pool presents challenges that frequently lead to inadequate patient participation and impact the evaluation of clinical trial outcomes in patients with rare diseases. These patients frequently exhibit a great deal of variability in their clinical presentation and histories, with factors such as age, disease severity, and progression influencing reported outcomes.

The orphan drug market has emerged as a niche business of the pharmaceutical industry. This market's primary growth factors include incentives for orphan drug sponsors, tax breaks, market exclusivity, grants programs for clinical studies, funds for the development of orphan products, and multiple indication approvals. The sequencing of the human genetic code, which created a better understanding of human metabolism and the role of genetics in the manifestation of disease, also played a significant role in the development of the orphan drug market.

By region, North America dominates the global orphan drug market due to growth factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored grant programs for the development of potential therapeutic compounds through its Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD). The European market, with its well-established orphan drug legal framework, is also expanding. Growth factors include multiple post-market safety and efficacy clinical trials and the commission of potential orphan drugs through patient networks such as the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS).

The Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical market offers potential as countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea have implemented legal legislations akin to the U.S. Orphan Drug Act. The main growth factors in this emerging regional market are patient awareness programs, global connectivity through rare disease patient organizations and the availability of orphan drugs through joint collaborations.

The scope of this study includes orphan drugs used in the global pharmaceutical markets. This report analyzes the therapeutic applications of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases as well as examines the regulatory framework, patents, and recent innovations in the industry. The report also analyzes each submarket and its applications, projections, and market shares. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments.

Report Scope

This report covers the regional segmentation included as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This report also analyzes the regulatory framework for the clinical trials of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases. The report examines the trends and characteristics of clinical trials conducted on rare diseases from 1999-2018, using information from various sources. In addition, this report provides an overview of the global orphan drugs market and its competitive landscape. This report also examines acquisition strategies and collaborations, discusses the market's strengths and weaknesses considering new technologies, and analyzes the industry's growing competition and changing customer needs.

