Global Kefir Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kefir Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Kefir Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's “Kefir Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the kefir market size is predicted to reach $2.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the kefir market is due to the growing popularity of functional beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest kefir market share. Major players in the kefir market include Danone SA, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Fresh Made, Maple Hill Creamery LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Green Valley Organics.

Kefir Market Segments

.By Type: Milk Kefir, Water Kefir

.By Form: Organic, Conventional

.By Category: Flavored kefir, Non-Flavored kefir

.By Source: Animal milk, Soy milk, Coconut milk, Other Sources

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global kefir market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Kefir refers to fermented dairy products made up of kefir grains, which consist of bacteria and yeast. Kefir is produced by fermenting milk with commercialized freeze-dried kefir starter cultures, traditional kefir grains, and products that remain after the removal of kefir grains. Kefir contains bacteria and yeast that are actively developing. The impact of bacteria and yeast on milk causes the creation of enzymes and substances that influence the digestion of meals.

The main types of kefir include milk kefir and water kefir, which are sourced from animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk and others. Milk kefir refers to a fermented dairy product and is made by adding the culture to the milk and keeping it warm like yogurt. Milk kefir is high in probiotics and aids digestion. They are available in organic and conventional forms with flavored and unflavored categories. These products are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and other distribution channels.

Read More On The Kefir Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kefir Market Characteristics

3. Kefir Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kefir Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kefir Market Size And Growth

......

27. Kefir Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Kefir Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2024

report/fruit-and-nut-farming-global-market-report

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2024

report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/grain-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027