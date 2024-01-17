Global Intracranial Stents Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

January 17, 2024

The Business Research Company's “Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the intracranial stents market size is predicted to reach $0.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

The growth in the intracranial stents market is due to the increase in incidence of a brain aneurysm. North America region is expected to hold the largest intracranial stents market share. Major players in the intracranial stents market include Medtronic PLC, Balt Extrusion LLC., Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH.

Intracranial Stents Market Segments

.By Type: Self Expanding Stents, Balloon Expanding Stents, Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization

.By Disease Indication: Brain Aneurysm, Intracranial Stenosis

.By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global intracranial stents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intracranial stents are tubular device that is placed inside the blood vessel, canal, or duct. They are used for intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms to open the blocked arteries.

The main types of intracranial stents are self-expanding stents, balloon expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization. A self-expanding stent expands on its own after being inserted into the lumen it is meant to occupy, such as a blood vessel, tube, or organ. Balloon expanding stents also known as balloon-expandable stents have higher radial stiffness and more accurate placement and are designed to treat restenosis in the iliac artery by opening clogged arteries and restoring blood flow. Stent-assisted coil embolization helps stabilize the coils within the aneurysm and provide a buttress that allows for coil deposition while preventing coil herniation into the parent vessel lumen. The various indications of diseases include brain aneurysm, intracranial stenosis and are implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

