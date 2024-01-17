Interventional Radiology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's “Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the interventional radiology market size is predicted to reach $44.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the interventional radiology market is due to the increase in prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest interventional radiology market share. Major players in the interventional radiology market include Carestream Health Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Interventional Radiology Market Segments

.By Product: MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Other Products

.By Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy And Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures

.By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology And Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global interventional radiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interventional radiology is a field of radiology that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

The main types of products in the interventional radiology market are MRI, ultrasound imaging, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, and others. MRI interventional radiology devices scan produce detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body. The different procedures include angioplasty, angiography, biopsy and drainage, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and others and are used in cardiology, urology and nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Interventional Radiology Market Characteristics

3. Interventional Radiology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Interventional Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Interventional Radiology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Interventional Radiology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Interventional Radiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

