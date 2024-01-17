ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) Selected As Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASCI Federal Services LLC

ASCI Federal Services LLC announces its designation as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner

- Christine HopkinsANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) proudly announces its designation as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner (MSEP SB) by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy.Recognizing the pivotal role that local businesses play in addressing the employment challenges faced by military spouses, ASCI is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of military families and contributing to the economic security of military communities."We are honored to be selected as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner, reflecting our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of military families" said Christine Hopkins , ASCI's President & CEO, who is also a military spouse. " This partnership aligns with our values, and we look forward to actively contributing to the economic well-being of military communities and fostering career opportunities for military spouses."As an MSEP SB partner, ASCI commits to:.Actively recruit military spouses for employment opportunities..Provide targeted career support, including telework and flexible scheduling..Engage in local outreach events to connect with military community networks.ASCI is excited to embark on this journey as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner, aligning with our core values of community support and empowerment. Our team is eager to actively engage in initiatives that bridge the employment gap for military spouses and contribute to the prosperity of the military community. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to fostering meaningful connections, making a positive impact, and building a stronger, more inclusive workforce.About ASCIASCI Federal Services LLC is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since April 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit .

Rosita Johnson

ASCI Federal Services LLC

+1 907-348-1610

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn