TORSH Inc. And The Early Learning Coalition Of Polk County Partner To Improve Access To Highly Qualified Educators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TORSH, Inc., a leading educational technology provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County. Together, the two organizations will work to provide equitable access to high-quality early education to Polk County, Florida's economically disadvantaged and at-risk children so they have a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.



The Early Learning Coalition of Polk County selected TORSH's innovative Talent Platform , a secure web-based solution with a mobile application, to support and streamline coaching and professional development for the county's early education professionals. The ELC confirmed,“It is our hope that our partnership with TORSH and the adoption of the Talent Platform will help us achieve our goals of improving the quality and efficiency of our coaching conversations, increase follow through on next steps from coaching conversations, and strengthen our trainings.”



TORSH Talent facilitates anytime, anywhere coaching, training, and collaboration to support the use of evidence-based practices by early childhood educators in their work with children and families. The platform enables coaches to provide targeted feedback to improve educator practice, collect data to measure the impact of coaching on child outcomes, and coordinate training and professional learning for educators across many programs.



With over 40,000 users across 35 states, TORSH Talent has been recognized for its ease of use, robust features, and technological innovations.“We're excited to join forces with the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County to enhance early childhood education in the region," said Courtney Williams, Founder and CEO of TORSH.



As the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County continues to serve the children and families of Polk County, their partnership with TORSH represents a significant milestone in their mission to ensure the success of the next generation.



About TORSH, Inc.

TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform, enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh.



About the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County

The Early Learning Coalition of Polk County is a non-profit agency focused on early education and care. The Coalition's School Readiness Program provides economically disadvantaged and at-risk children access to high-quality early education to help prepare them for success in school while supporting families to become self-sufficient. The Voluntary PreKindergarten Program (VPK) helps early learners build a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.

