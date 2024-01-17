Verve Group Skyrockets To Become The Most Popular Mobile SSP In North America On Google And Apple App Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile In-App Advertising Market Share in North America

Pixalate Market Share Rankings Validate Verve as the Dominant Mobile SSP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verve Group , one of the fastest-growing SSPs for mobile and CTV and a part of Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”), announced its continued growth in dominance within the mobile SSP space, confirmed by the release of Pixalate's Mobile SSP Market Share Report for Q3 2023.The report places Verve Group as the No. 1 Mobile SSP in North America for both the Apple App Store and Google Play. This is also the third consecutive quarter that Verve Group has placed No. 1 in NAM for Google and the second consecutive quarter as No. 1 in NAM for Apple. Notably, while Verve Group was No. 1 for Q2 and Q3 in NAM for Apple, it grew its market share substantially between quarters, from 17% in the second quarter to 28% in the third quarter.Additionally, Verve Group ranked highly in other parts of the world:Google Play:No. 1 in APACNo. 2 in LATAMApple App Store:No. 3 in APACNo. 5 in EMEATo determine its rankings, Pixalate's research team evaluated programmatic advertising Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) by their estimated market share for mobile platforms, using the billions of open programmatic impressions seen across its customer base and proprietary technology. The rankings are broken down by geographical regions (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC).“The marketplace is looking for premium supply and direct access, and there's no other platform in the industry that's delivering this as well in the mobile space as Verve Group," said Sameer Sondhi, CEO at Verve Group. "We're pleased that Pixalate continues to track the industry according to these important measures, and that Verve Group has been able to consistently demonstrate its growth and momentum in this area."These rankings follow a period of continued growth for Verve Group. Since 2020, the company has increased its footprint with over six acquisitions and greatly expanded its market share, as can be seen in MGI's public financial reports. One of the pivotal moments in Verve Group's recent history was the acquisition of Smaato in 2021, catapulting the company into the ad exchange rankings. This strategic move has had a profound impact on Verve Group's scale, with ad impressions soaring from 411 billion in 2021 to an impressive 670 billion in 2022.The exponential growth continued with a remarkable surge in the client portfolio. From a baseline of 100 companies in 2020, Verve Group's clientele burgeoned to over 400 in 2021 and exceeded 550 in 2022. Furthermore, the company strategically diversified its client base by onboarding more midsize software companies, resulting in a total software client count exceeding 2,000 companies.As Verve Group charts its course for the future, these achievements solidify its position as a global leader in the ad exchange arena. The company's commitment to innovation, strategic acquisitions, and improving client satisfaction in an ever-evolving digital landscape.About Verve Group ( )Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers - no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group's solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States' top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world's top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).

