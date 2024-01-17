Forward Edge-AI Awarded Phase I SBIR Contract By The United States Navy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New innovation will secure global strategic and tactical communication in contested environments, and in all domains Our SBIR technology will secure global strategic and tactical communication in contested environments using AI driven methods”
- Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by Naval Air Systems Command for neuromorphic computing; integrated sensing and cyber; trusted Artificial Intelligence and autonomy .
The innovation, Isidore QuantumTM, leverages Deep Learning algorithms, a beam steering phased array antenna, a new obfuscation technique, and a pioneering encryption methodology for quantum-cybersecurity compliance of C5ISR systems in expeditionary environments. The Phase I SBIR introduces Low Probability of Detection and Low Probability of Interception technology into the Isidore solution suite. Current technologies are expensive, can be tracked and Geo-located, and are not quantum resistant as implemented.
The University of Texas San Antonio will serve as the research partner.
About Forward Edge-AI
Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI's mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.
Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.
Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
