Forward Edge-AI Awarded Phase I SBIR Contract By The United States Navy

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by Naval Air Systems Command for neuromorphic computing; integrated sensing and cyber; trusted Artificial Intelligence and autonomy .

The innovation, Isidore QuantumTM, leverages Deep Learning algorithms, a beam steering phased array antenna, a new obfuscation technique, and a pioneering encryption methodology for quantum-cybersecurity compliance of C5ISR systems in expeditionary environments. The Phase I SBIR introduces Low Probability of Detection and Low Probability of Interception technology into the Isidore solution suite. Current technologies are expensive, can be tracked and Geo-located, and are not quantum resistant as implemented.

The University of Texas San Antonio will serve as the research partner.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI's mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

