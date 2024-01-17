Dallas Arboretum Features Half A Million Flowers At Dallas Blooms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Will McDaniel, Dallas Arboretum board chairDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dallas Arboretum celebrates spring with one of the Southwest's biggest annual floral festivals, Dallas Blooms : A Picture's Worth a Thousand Words, from February 24th to April 8th. Named the“Most Beautiful Springtime Destination in the US” by Travel & Leisure, Dallas Blooms features 500,000 spring blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties. Of that total, 350,000 are tulips, and the others are hyacinth and daffodils. Amegy Bank is the festival's presenting sponsor.Will McDaniel, Dallas Arboretum board chair, said,“Springtime at the Dallas Arboretum is the best place to see hundreds of thousands of tulips-the most outside of Holland in a public garden. The garden is glorious with color at every turn, and there are plenty of events for everyone. We invite you to join us.”February 24 and 25 are also the Caroline Rose Hunt Opening Weekend of Dallas Blooms, a gift that her foundation gives in her memory.Beyond being a visual delight, Dallas Blooms transforms into a playground of joy for families, offering cherished activities like petting zoos, bubble picnics and heartwarming story times. Children are invited to Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, tailor-made to spark their imaginations and Family Fun Weekends.Dallas Blooms also features an abundance of garden markets with select vendors, live music and a garden to stroll, relax and enjoy time together. The festival includes the return of the popular and often sold-out Cool Thursdays Concerts series. On weekends at noon and other select dates, guests can hear live piano performances in Jeanne's Pavilion. Also on weekends on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn – the perfect place to picnic – guests can listen to the sounds of North Texas' most popular party bands. Check the website and social media for the latest schedule.Amegy Bank Dallas Region President Carlos Munguia said,“The Dallas Arboretum has been a mainstay in our community for some 40 years, serving as a beautiful gathering space and welcome reprieve from the city's hustle and bustle. 2024 Dallas Blooms will be no different. As a community-focused organization, Amegy Bank is honored to help facilitate this year's Dallas Blooms, bringing a botanical display unlike any other in the country to our Dallas-Fort Worth neighbors and visitors alike.”A Tasteful Place:For connoisseurs of culinary pleasures, the daily offerings at A Tasteful Place await, spotlighting tastings meticulously curated from the freshest local, seasonal ingredients. Guests can satisfy their culinary passion by engaging in enriching paid cooking classes or attend the highly anticipated Food and Wine Festival on March 21st.These events listed below are included with paid garden admission..Daily: Samples of the vegetable of the month.Mondays: Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m..Tuesdays: Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and Chef Isabel Snetsinger at 1 p.m. with a cooking demonstration.Wednesdays: Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m..Thursdays: What's in Bloom Walk at 1 p.m..Fridays: Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural Staff and local experts at 11 a.m.For more information, visit visitor-information/gardens-and-pavilions/a-tasteful-place/Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden:Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit .Tickets/Information:Tickets, which range from $13 to $22, are required and can be purchased online at or by calling 214-515-6615. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the gate. For the latest information, visit /blooms .Special Day Discounts:Discounts include BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on Wednesdays (except for March 14) and CC Young Senior Living Thursdays (those who are 65 years and older receive discounted admission and 20% off in the Gift Store).Sponsors:Presenting Sponsor: Amegy BankSponsor: CC YoungMedia Sponsors: The Dallas Morning News, WFAA, Channel 8(as of published date)About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $13 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 purchased online. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit .About Amegy BankAmegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is a leading Texas bank with $13 billion in assets and almost 1,000 employees. As a part of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., Amegy earned in 2022 three Best Brand Awards and 14 Greenwich Excellence Awards, designating the bank as first out of 500 in Middle Market Banking. With some 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local decision making and financial knowledge. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes, particularly family-owned businesses, and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management solutions, international banking, and other products and services that help companies grow. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, wealth management and mortgage solutions. To learn more about Amegy, visit .

