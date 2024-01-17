Insidelines LIVE, In Partnership With Neiman Marcus, Is Headed To Vegas For Another Unforgettable Super Bowl Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The live podcast event includes a stellar lineup of special guests, delicious bites, curated cocktails, amazing conversation, and a fabulous fashion show

- Atoya Burleson, Founder & Co-Host of insideLINESPodcastLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NFL Wives Atoya Burleson and Tia Avril are returning in 2024 with their annual insideLINES LIVE event! Every year, after a full football season of podcast episodes, insideLINES hosts their final podcast of the season live from the Super Bowl city! Year after year, loyal listeners unite for a dynamic conversation on business, health & wellness, leadership, & fashion. This year, the theme is titled“Bet On Yourself” and will take place at Neiman Marcus in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM to end the podcast's fifth season. Co-hosts Atoya Burleson and Tia Avril will lead conversations with successful and unapologetic women in and around business, sports, motherhood, mental health, philanthropy, plus a few surprises.“My vision and goals for InsideLINES were centered on establishing a secure haven and amplifying the voices of women in and around the realm of sports. InsideLINES Podcast was crafted to foster vulnerable and transparent conversations with women, resonating on a global scale. Additionally, InsideLINES pioneered a women-only Fantasy Football league, providing a judgment-free space for ladies to learn and enjoy the game. The Super Bowl marks a unique moment of connectivity, empowerment and celebration, highlighting the numerous achievements of guests and attendees throughout the season. The theme this year is titled“Bet on Yourself,” and will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted!”- Atoya Burleson, Founder & Co-Host of insideLINESPodcastThere is no subject off the table for these ladies! The event is set to include a roster of inspiring guests, tantalizing bites, a live DJ, interactive activations, and a remarkable group of women from all around the NFL who are dedicated to empowering and supporting one another. The event is powered by partners Neiman Marcus, Good American, Glamourlyss Designs, Amazon, Barbados Tourism, and more to come!insideLINES LIVE brings women together to celebrate, connect, and share their love for football. Women and minorities are two of the fastest-growing demographics in the NFL. insideLINES strives to focus on growing this community by ensuring inclusivity and continuing this tradition each year.“This year's theme, "Bet on Yourself," spotlights women in sports who boldly pursued their passions and attained exceptional success. Our show delves into the personal journeys of our guests, examining the challenges, risks, and unwavering determination they displayed in realizing their dreams. It offers invaluable insights and serves as an inspiration to many. You do not want to miss out on this exciting live event!” - Tia Avril, Co-Host of insideLINES PodcastTo learn more about insideLINES and register for the event, click here . To register your media outlet to cover, please register here .ABOUT INSIDELINES PODCASTEmpowering millions of women across the globe, insideLINES is breaking barriers through raw and real conversations. From entrepreneurs to athletes, mothers to football lovers - this revolutionary movement has something for everyone! Tune in as inspiring game changers share their stories about sportsmanship, marriage dynamics and career milestones. Through its live Super Bowl shows, thousands of downloads per episode, all-women fantasy league, & podcast dining experience – insideLINEs continues on its mission to encourage female solidarity by creating a safe space where courageous identities are celebrated!

Marilyn Remo

Tené Nicole Creative Agency

+1 201-638-2685

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn