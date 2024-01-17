World Hydrogen Leaders Unveils Inaugural World Hydrogen UK Event Amidst UK Gov's Eleven Hydrogen Production Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join global leaders from the UK and beyond as they collaborate to unlock the UK's full potential of hydrogen as a catalyst for sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

Powering Progress with Clean Hydrogen in the UK

- Energy Security Secretary, Claire CoutinhoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a resounding testament to the ever-evolving landscape of sustainable energy and innovation, World Hydrogen Leaders has unveiled its inaugural event, World Hydrogen UK . This pivotal announcement coincides with a groundbreaking initiative by the UK Government, where they have revealed plans for eleven new hydrogen production projects, firmly positioning the United Kingdom at the forefront of the global hydrogen industry.The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, under the leadership of Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho, recently disclosed plans that are set to ignite a hydrogen revolution across the nation. With a commitment of over £2billion in government funding over the next 15 years, these projects symbolise a resolute dedication to job creation [700+] and the advancement of a world-leading hydrogen sector.Secretary Coutinho emphasised the magnitude of this endeavor, stating that the UK's announcement represents the largest number of commercial-scale green hydrogen production projects unveiled simultaneously anywhere in Europe. The substantial funding injection marks a monumental step in accelerating the UK's hydrogen economy, aligning perfectly with the government's ambitious goal of deploying up to 10GW of low-carbon production capacity by the year 2030.Join global leaders from the UK and beyond as they collaborate to unlock the UK's full potential of hydrogen as a catalyst for sustainable and carbon-neutral future.The inaugural World Hydrogen UK will be taking place at the Pullman London St Pancras, from 9 - 11 April 2024. Across the three days, over 150 senior-level hydrogen professionals from across the entire hydrogen value chain will assemble to share best practice and gain insight into the UK's ever-growing clean hydrogen industry.Hear from over 50 leading hydrogen influencers across 3 information-rich days of tailored content, as they deliver expertise on how the hydrogen economy can be scaled up and the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising hard-to abate sectors.Key topics and themes include: Clean Hydrogen Production; Infrastructure Development; Industrial Integration; Policy and Regulation; Investment and Funding; and, Standards and Certifications.Featuring talks from project developers, policymakers, technology solution providers, corporate banks and investors, at World Hydrogen UK, you will be hearing from those at the forefront of hydrogen project development across the UK, including:.David Watson, Head of Energy Transition, Cadent Gas.Rajesh Kedia, Director – Investments, UK Infrastructure Bank.Suki Ferris, Business Development Manager, National Gas Transmission.Anne Haase, Renewables Director, Aquaterra Energy.Chin Ratnayake, Managing Director | Infrastructure and Project Finance, Lloyds Bank | Corporate & Institutional Banking.Judith Judson, CEO, Fortescue WAE.Philip Thomsen, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Green Hydrogen Systems.Annabel Sarling, Policy & Commercial Development Lead, Low Carbon Contracts Company.Bilal Ahmad, Senior Investment Associate, Octopus Energy Generation.Anastasia Vaia, Global Vice President – Hydrogen and CCS Technology, BP.Bill Ireland, Chief Executive Officer, Logan Energy Limited.Helena Anderson, Co-Founder, Ikigai Capital.Joe Howe, Zero Humber Professor of Industrial Decarbonisation, University of LincolnYou can view all 50+ speakers, plus the full agenda of masterclasses, panels, presentations and case studies that they will be exploring in our brochure.World Hydrogen UK, 9 - 11 April 2024, Pullman London St Pancras, LondonGet involved with World Hydrogen UK and get in touch with our team today!#WHUKFor more information about World Hydrogen UK:Contact: Alex Sanchez – Senior Marketing ManagerEvent dates: 9 – 11 April 2024Event location: Pullman London St Pancras, London, UKOrganisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power GlobalEmail: ...Website:Source:

