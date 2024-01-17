Zeno Hires Ryan Wagman To Oversee US Creative

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Zeno Group has named Ryan Wagman the agency's first US chief creative officer.



In the newly created role, Wagman will oversee all aspects of US creative including growing talent, creative excellence and client impact. Wagman will also be a member of Zeno's US leadership team, reporting to US president Grant Deady.



Wagman brings more than 20 years of creative experience to the role including serving as chief creative officer for 160over90, Endeavor's creative agency. Earlier in his career, Wagman held executive creative director roles at Ogilvy and Leo Burnett.



“Zeno has always put creativity at the heart of our work. We are ready for our next chapter in the evolution and impact of creativity as client briefs become more integrated and business challenges more interesting and complex,” said Deady.“Ryan's versatility in terms of industry and channel is especially important as we embed creativity across all aspects of our work. Above all, Ryan's collaborative spirit and good humor will be a terrific fit with Zeno's culture of ambition and kindness.”





