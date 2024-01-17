(MENAFN- Baystreet) i-80 GOLD CORP.

Stocks in Play

1/17/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - Defense Metals Corp. : Has entered into a Co-Design Agreement with the McLeod Lake Indian Band, regarding ongoing project development of Defense Metals' 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, located 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. Defense Metals Corp. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.26.









