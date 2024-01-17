(MENAFN- Baystreet) EXL Edges up on Promotions

Disney Excludes Activist Investors From Board Nominations

Walt Disney (DIS) has announced a slate of new candidates that could potentially join its board of directors but has excluded several activist investors who have sought seats on the board.

Disney has nominated a slate of 12 new board directors that includes current General Motors (GM) chief executive officer (CEO) Mary Barra and James Gorman, the former CEO of investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS).

Notably absent from the board nominations are activist investors Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo, as well as Craig Hatkoff, Jessica Schell and Leah Solivan, all of whom have been highly critical of Disney CEO Bob Iger and are agitating for a seat on the company's board.

Disney also unanimously recommended current board members that include Iger. The company also disclosed that Iger's pay in 2023 totaled $31.6 million U.S., down from a peak of $45.9 million U.S. in 2021.

The stock of Walt Disney Co. has declined 7% in the last 12 months to trade at $93.05 U.S. per share. Over five years, the stock is down 16% and trading at the same level it was at a decade ago.







