(MENAFN- Baystreet) EXL Edges up on Promotions

Golub Flat on Release of Q1 NumbersDiddy, Diageo Settle Racism AccusationsDisney Excludes Activist Investors From Board NominationsWhy China Technology and China EV Stock Plunge Accelerated Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, January 17, 2024

BP Fades on News of New CEO

Oil and gas major BP (NYSE:BP) appointed Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO, the company said Wednesday.

His appointment comes roughly four months after his predecessor Bernard Looney resigned after less than four years in the post, citing undisclosed personal relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO.

Auchincloss, then chief financial officer, was named interim CEO at the time of Looney's exit. He has been at BP since the company's 1998 merger with Amoco Canada, which he joined in 1992. He is himself in a relationship with a BP colleague, which was previously and timely disclosed.

The energy company said it carried out a search process to appoint the new company boss since September.

“The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP,” Chair Helge Lund said in a Wednesday statement.

“It's an honour to lead BP - this is a great company with great people. Our strategy - from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC - does not change. I'm convinced about the significant value we can create,” Auchincloss said, in a signal that the company will retain its Looney-launched direction of shifting from fossil fuel production toward renewable energy.

BP opened Wednesday down 67 cents, or 2%, to $33.60.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks