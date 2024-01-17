(MENAFN- Baystreet) Golub Flat on Release of Q1 Numbers

EXL Edges up on Promotions

New York-based EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) reported its shares showing some muscle soon after Wednesday's opening. The leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company announced the promotion of two seasoned professionals to key positions within its Executive Committee. Anand“Andy” Logani, who has played a pivotal role in advancing EXL's digital initiatives, will join the Executive Committee as executive vice president and chief digital officer. Baljinder Singh, who has led EXL's technology, cyber security and infrastructure functions, joins the Executive Committee as global chief information officer.

“As we continue to help our clients transform their businesses with data- and AI-led digital solutions, it is crucial that we leverage the skill sets of our senior leaders who have a deep understanding of digital and technology,” said CEO Rohit Kapoor.“Our clients' businesses have evolved considerably over the past several years and Andy and Baljinder have been instrumental in helping them quickly adapt and thrive amid fast-moving market dynamics. I look forward to working closely with both of them to help chart the course for the future of EXL.”

Logani joined EXL in 2001 focused initially on the company's insurance business, where he played a major role in leveraging digital and analytics solutions to build the life and annuity insurance business into an award-winning industry leader. In April 2023, he was tapped to lead EXL's digital business unit tasked with augmenting EXL's capabilities in cloud, data management, analytics, and generative AI to revolutionize customer experience, enhance operational efficiency, and improve profitability.

EXLS shares gained 23 cents to $30.94.









