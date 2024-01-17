Michelle Miki Takase

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Takase-Sanchez is a fellowship-trained urogynecologist working at San Buenaventura Urology Center in Ventura, California. She holds hospital privileges at Community Memorial Health System and Ventura County Medical Center.

San Buenaventura Urology Center provides comprehensive urology led by Urology colleagues and Urogynecology services led by Dr. Takase-Sanchez specializing in female pelvic floor disorders namely pelvic organ prolapse (uterus, bladder, rectal, small bowel descends into and out of the vaginal canal) and secondary related urinary and bowel dysfunction (incontinence or obstruction, complicated/recurrent infections and sexual dysfunction).

Academically, Dr. Takase-Sanchez attained her Medical Degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas with Phi Beta Kappa Honors. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) in San Jose, California. She maintains an active diplomate status from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). ABOG is a non-profit organization that provides board certification for practicing obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States and Canada.

Dr. Takase-Sanchez joined the faculty at SCVMC and Stanford University as a clinical instructor where she continued to enjoy teaching residents and caring for largely underprivileged women. There, she developed a special interest in female pelvic floor disorders (PFD) and urogynecology which drove her to seek a subspecialty fellowship certification in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, also now known as Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. During her fellowship training, Dr. Takase-Sanchez also attained a Master of Science Degree in Clinical Research with a focus on analyzing factors that impact women's quality of life and how minimally-invasive approaches to surgery can provide significant improvement with low risk.

On a professional level, Dr. Takase-Sanchez is an active member of both the American Urogynecologic Society and the International Urogynecological Association.

Dr. Takase-Sanchez's research publications can be found in esteemed peer-reviewed journals, including Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (newly renamed as Urogynecology Journal, the official journal of the American Urogynecologic Society - AUGS) and the International Urogynecology Journal (the official journal for the International Urogynecological Association - IUGA).