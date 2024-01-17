Learnie® Named A 2024 REAL LEADERS®️ Top Impact Company

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Real Leaders®, a global media and CEO network, dedicated to inspiring the future of business, has announced Learnie: Community Microlearning, a B Corp based in Park City, among their 2024 Top Impact Companies. With over 500 applications from 15+ countries, the awards ranked privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation) to vet and rank companies based on those parameters.

“We're thrilled to be recognized as an authentic impact business by Real Leaders® among many other values-aligned companies,” said Learnie CEO Pete Mastin.“Our long-term focus on helping businesses engage, inspire and retain their workforce through innovative and transparent workforce training is a huge part of achieving this award.”

The 2024 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, and Every Man Jack. See the Impact Award Rankings Here .

In addition to the new I.M.P.A.C.T categories, the awards debuted five new awards such as: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent.“After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact,” said Kein Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.

A special“Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2023, to honor the winners.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

ABOUT LEARNIE Learnie is a workforce impact learning solution. We're a Public Benefit Corp & Certified B Corp on a mission to democratize and decentralize learning with our award-winning Community Microlearning platform. Learning from peers in bite-sized chunks is the affordable and effective training alternative to rigid, high priced learning management systems available to the Enterprise and content creators today.