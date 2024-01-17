Bemax Enters Supply Discussion With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bemax Inc. (OTCPK: BMXC) a private label development Company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products enters a supply discussion with Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., Ltd, an Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) on establishing a medium-to-long-term partnership to meet all potential demand for Bemax trademark private label disposable diapers in a rapidly expanding market.

Bemax has commenced concrete discussions with the OEM with a view toward entering into a definitive agreement to secure factory production and availability of Bemax trademark private label products with timely delivery to customers in the continental United States, and the global distribution markets. This supply discussion is the first of two Original Equipment Manufacturers Bemax plans to engage.

Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc., stated,“As the distribution market rapidly advances Bemax's potential to increase sales, collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturers will be a major step toward the achievement of our mission of realizing our business objectives, sustaining growth, and accelerate our expansion strategy”.

About Bemax Inc .

Bemax Inc. exports and distributes private-label household products to the global emerging markets.