Northern Virginia Companies Are Hiring For 100,000+ Jobs

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - At the doorsteps of our Nation's Capital, thousands of employers are hiring. Currently there are more than 100,000 jobs open in Northern Virginia and nearly 30 percent of those jobs are in tech. On Jan. 30-31, 2024, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is hosting a free, two-day tech and cyber networking and hiring event , to connect job seekers and employers to help fill thousands of high-priority positions.

"In Northern Virginia, there is a job for everyone looking to get hired. As of today, there are more than 100,000 jobs open in our region, and more than half of those jobs are in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of FCEDA . "If you are looking for new opportunities or want to switch careers, our companies across sectors from government contracting to healthcare and professional services are looking to hire you."

During the two-day event, candidates will have the opportunity to network with dozens of hiring organizations from Fortune 500s to government agencies and rising start-ups. Top national employers including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Microsoft, Capital One and Inova Health System are actively hiring for positions across a variety of sectors including IT, aerospace, cybersecurity, and healthcare. To view the full list of companies participating and to register, visit workinnorthernvirginia/career-fairs/ .



In-person networking and hiring - Tuesday, Jan. 30, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. EST, at Capital One Hall, 750 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons, VA, 22102. For transit and parking information, visit this link . Virtual networking and hiring - Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1:00-4:00 p.m. EST, via online meeting portal Brazen. To register, visit this link.

All backgrounds and experience levels are welcome, and attendees do not need to live in Northern Virginia to meet with participating companies. As a bonus, you will get to have a professional headshot taken at the event for free!

As the tech sector continues its rapid growth in Northern Virginia, thousands of technology companies continue to thrive here, and more than 10,000 of these tech companies call Fairfax County home. With its proximity to major federal agencies, major educational institutions, and Fortune 500 headquarters, Fairfax County tech and cyber firms have access to industries and resources that are unique to the area. To support this growth, FCEDA and its partners have been organizing networking and hiring events since 2020 to attract, retain and nurture talent by connecting job seekers to companies in the region. To-date, more than 250,000 job seekers have been directly connected to opportunities online and at events, and the talent pipelines of 17,000 employers have been impacted. To find out more, visit .







