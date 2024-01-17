Web3 Platform AGII Adds Support For AI Code Generation & Multiple Languages

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - AGII, the innovative AI Web3 platform, is introducing exciting upgrades to enhance user experience. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, AGII now supports AI code generation and multiple languages, making it easier for users to create content and streamline coding tasks.

AGII leverages advanced technologies such as OpenAI, GPT-4, and others to assist users in generating text, images, and code. The recent improvements enable AGII to swiftly generate code and comprehend various programming languages, making it a valuable tool for both experienced developers and beginners.







AGII: A gateway to cutting-edge Web3 AI solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"We want AGII to be the go-to tool for anyone who wants to make things with technology. With these new updates, we're making it easy for everyone, from experienced developers to those just getting started, to create and code without too much hassle," says J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs.

As AGII continues to evolve, it remains committed to making technology more accessible and practical for users, emphasizing simplicity and usefulness.

About AGII:

AGII is an AI Web3 platform that empowers users with advanced AI generators and tools for seamless content creation and more.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting global projects in decentralized products and services.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

...

Visit us on social media:











To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kaj Labs