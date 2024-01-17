Brunswick Landing Marina: A Beacon Of Excellence In Customer Service And Leadership In The Marine Industry

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Marina continues to be recognized as the best in its class

BRUNSWICK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / In the heart of coastal Georgia, Brunswick Landing Marina has established itself as a premier destination for boaters seeking not only a picturesque harbor but also unparalleled customer service. For the second year in a row, the marina was awarded Best Large Marina in the United States by MarinaLife Magazine. To further cement their position in the industry, the marina also recently received the prestigious Marina of the Year Award for Customer Service at The Docks Expo in Nashville, TN. These three recognitions not only underscore the marina's commitment to excellence but also highlight the dedication of its staff in creating a memorable experience for every visitor.

Brunswick Landing Marina receives awards at Docks Expo in Nashville, TN

(Left to right, Michael Torras, Marina Manager, Daren Pietsch, President, and Matt Delaney, Yard Supervisor)

The Docks Expo, one of the premier events in the marine industry, attracts marina operators, suppliers, industry experts, and boaters from all over the U.S. and beyond. Brunswick Landing Marina stood out among its peers, impressing judges with its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. The award for Marina of the Year for Customer Service is a testament to the marina's commitment to providing boaters with a superior and enjoyable experience, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

At the heart of this achievement is the exceptional team at Brunswick Landing Marina, which includes their Boat Yard Supervisor, Matt Delaney. Delaney's commitment to the customers, passion for the marine service industry, and team approach have not only elevated the marina's reputation but also earned him a 2023 Young Leader Award at the Expo. This award recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence in the marine industry.

Boaters and visitors to the marina not only enjoy top-notch facilities and amenities but also experience a level of service that sets Brunswick Landing Marina apart from the rest. One of the key factors that contributed to the marina's success in customer service is its proactive communication and personalized attention. The staff takes the time to understand the unique preferences and requirements of each visitor, providing tailored solutions and recommendations. Whether it's assisting with docking procedures, arranging boat maintenance, or offering local insights for an enjoyable stay, the team at Brunswick Landing Marina exemplifies a dedication to making every boater feel valued and appreciated.

About Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.

Brunswick Landing Marina is a family-owned and operated full-service marina located in the heart of historic downtown Brunswick, GA. The marina is located in a former US Navy hurricane hole which provides vessels with protection from wind and waves on three sides by land. Brunswick Landing Marina prides itself on being much more than a marina, it is a safe harbor and social destination.

Contact Information

Michael Torras

Marina Manager, Brunswick Landing Marina

[email protected]

(912) 324-7415

SOURCE: Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.