Danielle Esposito Joins Usfalcon As COO

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / USfalcon is pleased to announce that Danielle Esposito has joined USfalcon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Danielle brings 20 years of comprehensive operations management and compliance experience overseeing the execution of multi-million-dollar contracts. Prior to joining USfalcon, she was CEO of a private consultancy firm and the President and COO at DGCI. Danielle will lead operations, business development, proposal development, and contracts for the company.

Pete von Jess, CEO, stated "We are excited to welcome Danielle to the USfalcon family. She is an experienced and tested leader with a strong background in operations management both overseas and within our U.S. borders. We look forward to working with her to enhance and expand our business offerings."

