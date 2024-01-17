               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danielle Esposito Joins Usfalcon As COO


1/17/2024 10:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / USfalcon is pleased to announce that Danielle Esposito has joined USfalcon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Danielle brings 20 years of comprehensive operations management and compliance experience overseeing the execution of multi-million-dollar contracts. Prior to joining USfalcon, she was CEO of a private consultancy firm and the President and COO at DGCI. Danielle will lead operations, business development, proposal development, and contracts for the company.

Pete von Jess, CEO, stated "We are excited to welcome Danielle to the USfalcon family. She is an experienced and tested leader with a strong background in operations management both overseas and within our U.S. borders. We look forward to working with her to enhance and expand our business offerings."

Contact Information

Stephanie Martin
Senior Vice President
919-388-3778

SOURCE: USfalcon

View the original press release on newswire.

MENAFN17012024004220003708ID1107733601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search