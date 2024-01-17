Everyware Announces Appointment Of Daniel A. Monaco As Senior Vice President Of Strategic Accounts

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Everyware , a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, announces the appointment of Daniel A. Monaco as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts. In this key leadership role, Monaco will drive the strategic growth and development of the company's key accounts, playing a pivotal role in enhancing client relationships and fostering business expansion.

Monaco brings a wealth of experience to Everyware, having previously held position as National Director of Sales at Paymentus and as Wealth Advisor at Merrill Lynch.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Everyware family. He possesses a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and cultivating strong client partnerships," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin Talley . "As we continue to grow and evolve, Dan's expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our strategic accounts and ensuring the continued success of our organization."

In Dan's new role, he will be responsible for sourcing and partnering with independent software vendors as well as facilitating an implementing payment solution to vendors and clients. Additionally, Dan will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic account plans, fostering client satisfaction, and identifying growth opportunities.

"I am excited to be at Everyware at such an exciting time in the company's journey. The company has a stellar reputation for secure and consumer-friendly invoicing, messaging, and payments platforms that help companies to get paid faster. Their seamless payment engagement platform integrates with all existing software platforms, allowing its clients to offer their customers the convenience and level of service they deserve." says Monaco

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer payments and engagement company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants, ISVs, ISOs and resellers across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware .

