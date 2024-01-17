President Erdoğan To Turkiye's Space Conqueror: You Will Make Nation Proud

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Ali Kürşat Büyükada
President Erdoğan met with Alper Gezeravcı via video conference
during the Cabinet Meeting held yesterday. While Erdoğan conveyed
his greetings to the cabinet members, Gezeravcı said that he was in
quarantine in Orlando, Florida.
Gezeravcı: We have completed all the preparations and are
waiting for the duty hour, Mr. President.
President Erdoğan: You will be our first citizen to perform a
space mission. You will truly make our nation proud. Are you
ready?
When asked, Gezeravcı stated that they were ready to carry out
this task with all their might.
Further to the conversation, President Erdoğan said: This
mission is very valuable both in terms of its scientific mission
and as a source of inspiration for our children and youth.
Hopefully this will be a new beginning. We will continue this
mission. We will always aim higher. We wish success to you and your
teammates. I hope you complete this task in good health. May Allah
help you. Have a nice trip.
Gezeravcı: We are grateful to you for being instrumental in
opening this curtain that limits our dreams for our future
generations. Thank you very much. I convey the greetings of the
Action 3 team.
During his 14-day stay at the International Space Station,
Gezeravcı will perform 13 experiments in the space environment,
including the science experiment suggested by the children at Muş
Science and Art Center. The experiments prepared by universities
and research institutions for this mission were evaluated by a
commission consisting of TUA and TÜBİTAK space experts as a result
of the call.
Recall that the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, is
going on a 14-day space journey tonight. The launch, which will
take place at 01.11 tonight, will be made in the US state of
Florida.
Within the scope of the first manned space mission of the
National Space Program, the historical 14-day journey of the first
Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, will begin on the night between
January 17 and January 18. The Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew,
including Turkiye's first space traveller, Alper Gezeravcı, will
head towards the International Space Station (ISS). The launch from
Florida will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 01.11
Turkiye time. Docking with the International Space Station (ISS)
will take place on January 19 at 13.15. With this step, the first
manned space mission of the National Space Program, which Turkiye
announced in 2021, will reach its goal.
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107733596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.