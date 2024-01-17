Two Children Injured As Russian Troops Drop Guided Bomb On Village In Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked a village in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb, injuring two children.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, the occupiers struck the village of Malyi Burluk of the Kupiansk district with a guided aerial bomb. This is not the border itself, but this projectile landed. Civilian infrastructure, village council. Two children were injured. A 10-year-old boy suffered a traumatic amputation of a part of a lower limb. The victim was taken to the hospital. Another terror and crime against the Ukrainian people," Syniehubov said.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigations department of the National Police's main directorate in the Kharkiv region, posted on Facebook that the second victim was a 14-year-old girl.

Illustration photo

