Pakistan To Recall Amb. From Iran Following Airspace Violation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday announced that it has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level visits ongoing or planned between the two countries.

The decesion was made following the "unprovoked" violation of Pakistan's airspace by Iran, which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls, according to a Foreign Office statement.

"This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," said Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement.

The spokesperson confirmed that Islamabad would suspend all high-level diplomatic exchanges with Tehran following the violation of the country's sovereignty. "We have conveyed this message to the government of Iran. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran, which resulted in the death of two children while injuring three girls. (pickup previous)

sbk









MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107733590