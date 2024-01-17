Leading Entry Into China's Bakery Market: Bakery China 2024 Set To Attract Over 400,000 Visits To NECC Shanghai In May

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry, in collaboration with Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., is thrilled to present Bakery China 2024. This premier industry event is scheduled from May 21st to 24th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Celebrating its 26th edition, it promises to be a grand affair, covering an impressive total exhibition area of 320,000 square meters. Over 2,200 renowned brands from nearly 30 countries and regions will gather to showcase their diverse array of delectable products. With an estimated attendance of over 400,000 visits from more than 130 countries and regions worldwide, this event is undeniably a must-attend for professionals in the bakery industry.

As the world's largest professional baking exhibition, Bakery China, established in 1997, is an annual industry event that serves the entire baking industry chain. With over 20% international participants, including top 100 Chinese baking distributors, chain stores, and decision-makers from baking food production companies, the event attracts a significant presence for on-site visits and procurement.

One of the key highlights of this exhibition is the addition of the Independent Baking Brands, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/ Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) Products, and Bakery Industry Franchise Exhibition areas in its 26th edition. This provides a dedicated space for showcasing the autonomy of baking brands, the opportunities for product OEM/ODM collaborations, and the thriving bakery industry franchises. The professional industry events feature local heavyweight competitions and serve as the China qualifiers for various world-class baking competitions. As one of the globally renowned exhibitions in the baking and confectionery industry, Bakery China is the preferred platform for companies to unveil their new products and technologies, making it an exciting hub for numerous product debuts. The confirmed major exhibitors include Fonterra, Lesaffre, Yihai Kerry, Richs, Puratos, and Nestlé.

China is one of the largest producers and consumers in the global bakery industry, experiencing remarkable growth in both industry and market size. According to statistics , in 2022, China's baking industry surged to 285.3 billion yuan in value, benefiting from the post-pandemic recovery and the trend of upgraded and diversified consumption. Emphasizing the health and nutrition of bakery products, the industry is projected to steadily expand, with an estimated size of 351.8 billion yuan by 2025. This rapid growth showcases China's booming bakery industry, driven by increasing consumer demand and evolving preferences.

Bakery China has always been the preferred platform for entering the Chinese baking market and industry. The booth reservation and visitor pre-registration for the exhibition are now open. To reserve a booth, please visit: . To pre-register as a visitor, please visit: .

About Bakery China

Bakery China, organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd. was launched in 1997. Bakery China is the largest and leading event globally in APAC that serves the entire value chain of the bakery and confectionery market.

