Robotic Warfare Market Expected To Grow To USD 39.5 Billion By 2028 As Land, Marine, And Airborne Domains Witness Robust Expansion

The Robotic Warfare market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Technological advancements and increasing demand for robotic warfare systems and solutions like unmanned vehicles, target acquisition systems and others across the globe are driving the growth of the market.
Prominent companies include Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and QinetiQ (UK).
The Unmanned Platforms & Systems is projected to hold highest share of the market by Capability during the forecast period.
Based on Capability, the Unmanned Platforms and systems segment of the Robotic Warfare market is projected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The unmanned platforms and systems include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and other Unmanned Platforms and systems. The Unmanned Platforms and systems are developed using advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. These systems can also be deployed during cyber warfare , cybersecurity warfare or AI warfare to respond quickly by reducing the human interactions and casualties.
The Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate by Mode of Operation.
Based on Mode of Operation, the Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. Autonomous systems and solutions are widely being developed and deployed by militaries across the globe. There is high demand to modernize military inventory based on autonomous systems. There is rise in need for development of autonomous military solutions to reduce soldier casualties and respond quickly in any warfare situations to drive the market growth.
North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.
The Robotic Warfare market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share for Robotic Warfare. North America is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry. The country is highly investing in robotic solutions through increasing the defense budget for robotic warfare market.
