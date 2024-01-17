               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Robotic Warfare Market Expected To Grow To USD 39.5 Billion By 2028 As Land, Marine, And Airborne Domains Witness Robust Expansion


1/17/2024 10:01:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Warfare Market by Application, Capability (Unmanned Platforms & Systems, Exoskeleton & Wearables, Target Acquisition Systems, Turret and Weapon Systems), Mode of Operation, Domain (Land, Marine, Airborne) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Robotic Warfare market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and increasing demand for robotic warfare systems and solutions like unmanned vehicles, target acquisition systems and others across the globe are driving the growth of the market.

Prominent companies include Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and QinetiQ (UK).

The Unmanned Platforms & Systems is projected to hold highest share of the market by Capability during the forecast period.

Based on Capability, the Unmanned Platforms and systems segment of the Robotic Warfare market is projected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The unmanned platforms and systems include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and other Unmanned Platforms and systems. The Unmanned Platforms and systems are developed using advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. These systems can also be deployed during cyber warfare , cybersecurity warfare or AI warfare to respond quickly by reducing the human interactions and casualties.

The Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate by Mode of Operation.

Based on Mode of Operation, the Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. Autonomous systems and solutions are widely being developed and deployed by militaries across the globe. There is high demand to modernize military inventory based on autonomous systems. There is rise in need for development of autonomous military solutions to reduce soldier casualties and respond quickly in any warfare situations to drive the market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Robotic Warfare market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share for Robotic Warfare. North America is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry. The country is highly investing in robotic solutions through increasing the defense budget for robotic warfare market.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 227
Forecast Period 2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $39.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Development of Advanced Military Solutions for Modern Warfare to Drive Market
  • Unmanned Platforms & Systems Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • Land Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • Semi-Autonomous Segment to Account for Maximum Market Share During Forecast Period
  • North America to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • India to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Reconnaissance and Surveillance
  • Autonomous Ground Vehicles for Explosive Ordnance Disposal
  • Swarm Robotics for Defensive Perimeter Security
  • Exoskeletons for Soldier Support

Market Overview

Drivers

  • Increasing Development of Robotic Systems for Modern Warfare
  • Rising Adoption of Robotic Systems and Autonomous Technologies in Military Operations
  • Growing Use of Robotic Surveillance in Counter-Terrorism Operations

Restraints

  • High Cost of Robotic Warfare Systems
  • Ethical and Legal Concerns

Opportunities

  • Development of Fully Autonomous Systems
  • Development of Autonomous Training and Simulation Systems

Challenges

  • Technical Challenges
  • Cybersecurity Concerns

Industry Trends

  • Key Technology Trends
  • Autonomous Systems
  • Swarm Technology
  • Quantum Technology
  • Unmanned Systems
  • Cybersecurity
  • Impact of Megatrends
  • Internet of Things
  • Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles
  • Supply Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Qinetiq
  • BAE Systems
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Boeing
  • Thales
  • General Atomics
  • Textron Inc.
  • Safran
  • Aerovironment Inc.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  • Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
  • Roboteam
  • Milrem Robotics

Other Players

  • Shark Robotics
  • Tomahawk Robotics
  • Spaitech
  • Anduril Industries
  • Ghost Robotics
  • Vecna Robotics

